162,500 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.