1,649,210 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,649,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,617,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.51% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

