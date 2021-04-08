165,320 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Daily Journal Corp

Daily Journal Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,483,000. Alibaba Group makes up 19.0% of Daily Journal Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $3,343,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.19. 269,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,171,783. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.24. The firm has a market cap of $617.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

