165,320 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Daily Journal Corp

Daily Journal Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,483,000. Alibaba Group makes up 19.0% of Daily Journal Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $3,343,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.19. 269,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,171,783. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.24. The firm has a market cap of $617.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.