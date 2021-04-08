17,094 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.54. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

