172,856 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 194.7% in the third quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 305,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 202,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 825,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

