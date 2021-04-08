17,590 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,000. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Tesla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 304.3% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 137.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $685.86. 580,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,435,129. The company has a market capitalization of $658.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,374.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

