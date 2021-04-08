17,705 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

