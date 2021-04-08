$180.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post sales of $180.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $192.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $176.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $877.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $879.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $992.75 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -474.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.