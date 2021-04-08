18,335 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,584. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

