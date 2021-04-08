$196.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post sales of $196.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $207.40 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $206.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $875.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.87 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $931.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

