199,375 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

