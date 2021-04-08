19,954 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

