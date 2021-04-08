1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $1.06

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $61,867.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00139909 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,010 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

