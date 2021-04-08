1irstcoin Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $35.63 million and $59,248.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00139342 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,010 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

