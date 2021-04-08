1World Market Cap Reaches $3.94 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. 1World has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $9,584.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 6% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

