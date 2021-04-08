$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. H&R Block reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.