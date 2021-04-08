$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $204.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.72 and a 200 day moving average of $178.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

