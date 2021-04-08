$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.36. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $15.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $12.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.68.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.15. 6,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,582. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.