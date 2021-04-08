20,375 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

