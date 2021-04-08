20,500 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $601,337.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,844.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.