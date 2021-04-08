22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) were up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 39,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,455,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,593 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

