240,900 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

