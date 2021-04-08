25,713 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDG. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $95.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $58.46 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04.

