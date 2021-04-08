$263.98 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $263.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.07 million and the highest is $269.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $198.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,106 shares of company stock worth $18,691,502 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $485.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $129.00 and a 52 week high of $547.47.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

