2,670,154 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,670,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,467,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Hologic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

HOLX opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.