2,721,849 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,721,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

