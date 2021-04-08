28,060 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 301,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

