2,900 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $466.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.87. The company has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.52 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

