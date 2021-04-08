$316.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $316.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $385.01 million and the lowest is $215.80 million. Sunrun posted sales of $210.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,029 shares of company stock worth $22,764,137. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $18,767,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,355.59 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.