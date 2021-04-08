31,894 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

