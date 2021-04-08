$326.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report sales of $326.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.10 million to $328.70 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $307.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HMN opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $501,604. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

