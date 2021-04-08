$326.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post $326.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.70 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $307.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

