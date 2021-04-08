$33.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post sales of $33.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.33 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $28.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $134.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.80 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $312.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $315.94. The company has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average is $276.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

