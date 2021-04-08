33,500 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $51.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

