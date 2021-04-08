$337.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post sales of $337.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $332.12 million. Cable One reported sales of $321.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 76.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cable One by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,779.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,622.52 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,864.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,957.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

