37,295 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

