38,630 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,584. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

