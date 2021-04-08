$387.40 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post sales of $387.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.30 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ePlus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ePlus by 33.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $95.70 on Thursday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

