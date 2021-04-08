38,735 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

