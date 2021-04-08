3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,231.50

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 71783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,211 ($15.82).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.28.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total value of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.