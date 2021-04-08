$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.