4,015,939 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,015,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,212,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.76% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

QIAGEN stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.