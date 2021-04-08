40,836 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

