$422.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $422.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,409 shares of company stock worth $1,890,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

