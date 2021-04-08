$43.24 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $43.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $208.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $356.85 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Shares of GBT opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.