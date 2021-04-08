43,501 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

