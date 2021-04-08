$449.53 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $449.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.80 million and the highest is $480.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.