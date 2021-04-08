$449.53 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $449.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.80 million and the highest is $480.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

