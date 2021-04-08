45,529 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.