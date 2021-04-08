4,676,985 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,676,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,047,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Fortis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fortis by 203.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Fortis stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

