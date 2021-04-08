$473.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $473.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.80 million to $500.50 million. Hilltop posted sales of $382.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research
lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
HTH opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.
In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
